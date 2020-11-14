Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart Following First Full Day

Following its abbreviated opening day, Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” debuted at #11 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

Following its first full day in the market, the new single shot to #1.

“Therefore I Am” received 1.755 million US Spotify streams on Friday, November 13, which comfortably ranks as the platform’s best total. Ariana Grande’s “positions,” the previous #1, falls to #2 with 1.309 million Friday streams.

“Therefore I Am” concurrently rises to #2 on the Global Spotify chart, courtesy of its 5.830 million worldwide Friday streams. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” remains a dominant global #1 with 8.023 million.

The new Billie Eilish song is also selling well; it has been #1 on the US iTunes sales chart since Thursday evening.