First Look: The Miz & Maryse Appear On November 18 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

USA Network’s “Miz & Mrs.” resumed its second season this past Thursday. In support of the new episodes, Mike “The Miz” and Maryse Mizanin will appear on the Wednesday, November 18 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The wrestling and reality TV personalities appear as in-studio guests. The November 18 “Kelly” lineup guest also includes Ken Jeong and Madalen Mills. Kelly will meanwhile cover the Amy Winehouse version of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

Ahead of the airing, enjoy first-look photos from the recent taping: