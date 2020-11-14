in TV News

First Look: The Miz & Maryse Appear On November 18 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Mike and Maryse Mizanin will support the new wave of “Miz & Mrs.” episodes.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4047 -- Pictured: (l-r) Maryse Mizanin, Mike Mizanin -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

USA Network’s “Miz & Mrs.” resumed its second season this past Thursday. In support of the new episodes, Mike “The Miz” and Maryse Mizanin will appear on the Wednesday, November 18 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The wrestling and reality TV personalities appear as in-studio guests. The November 18 “Kelly” lineup guest also includes Ken Jeong and Madalen Mills. Kelly will meanwhile cover the Amy Winehouse version of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

Ahead of the airing, enjoy first-look photos from the recent taping:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4047 — Pictured: (l-r) Maryse Mizanin, Mike Mizanin — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4047 — Pictured: (l-r) Maryse Mizanin, Mike Mizanin — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4047 — Pictured: (l-r) Mike Mizanin, Maryse Mizanin — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4047 — Pictured: (l-r) Maryse Mizanin, Mike Mizanin — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4047 — Pictured: (l-r) Mike Mizanin, Maryse Mizanin, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

marysemiz & mrsthe kelly clarkson showthe miz

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

AC/DC’s “POWER UP” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, Contending With Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pluto x Baby Pluto” For #1 Overall

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Reaches #1 On Songs Chart