in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Wins Sales Race, Earns #1 In United States

“Positions” leads for both sales and consumption.

Ariana Grande - Positions video screen | Republic Records

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” predictably won this week’s US album sales and consumption races.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 43K US copies during the October 30-November 5 tracking period. With units from track streams and sales included, it generated 182K in total first-week consumption.

Both numbers are short of industry projections, which initially called for 60-70K in sales and 240-260K in total units (though were later downgraded to 55-60K in sales and 190-200K in units). They are also below those of Grande’s previous album “thank u, next,” which earned #1 with 116K in sales and 360K in total units.

Despite those statistics, the album thrived from a competitive standpoint. Its sales total more than doubles that posted by any other album this week. Its consumption figure roughly triples that of the week’s #2 overall album (Trippie Redd’s “Pegasus” with 61K units).

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The discrepancies will not, however, affect the overall outcome. “Positions” will lead the way for both sales and consumption.

ariana grandepositions

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mike WiLL Made-It, Nicki MInaj & YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “What That Speed Bout!?” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Post Malone Scheduled To Appear On November 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”