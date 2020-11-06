in Music News

Mike WiLL Made-It, Nicki MInaj & YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “What That Speed Bout!?” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

An alternate version is currently #4.

What That Speed Bout - Video Screen | Atlantic

The US iTunes store finally refreshed its song sales chart, and it reveals a very predictable development: Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout!? (featuring Nicki Minaj & YoungBoy Never Broke Again)” is the store’s best-selling single.

Indeed, the explicit version of the song holds the #1 position as of press time at 5:15PM ET Friday evening. The clean version is also faring well, currently occupying the #4 position.

The two versions bookend Luke Combs’ “Forever At All” at #2 and System Of A Down’s new “Protect The Land” at #3. AJR’s “Bang!” directly follows the clean “What That Speed Bout!?” at #5.

