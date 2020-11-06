in TV News

Post Malone Scheduled To Appear On November 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Post will appear on next Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1114 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Post Malone and host Jimmy Fallon during "Jimmy & Post go to Medieval Times" on September 8, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

The last of next week’s five “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes will feature an appearance by Post Malone.

Indeed, Malone will be the lead interview/segment guest on the Friday, November 13 “Tonight Show.” NBC confirmed the news to media Friday, adding that 2 Chainz will appear as the episode’s musical guest.

Next Friday’s “Tonight Show” appearance will be Post Malone’s first since September 8, 2019. That night’s episode found the music superstar accompany Jimmy on a trip to Medieval Times.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Listings follow:

Friday, November 6: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, Marc Maron and musical guest Oneohtrix Point Never. Show 1349A

Monday, November 9: Guests include Kaley Cuoco, Megan Rapinoe and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin. Show 1350A

Tuesday, November 10: Guests include Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and musical guest Gus Dapperton. Show 1351A

Wednesday, November 11: Guests include Michael Strahan, Brené Brown and musical guest Patty Smyth. Show 1352A

Thursday, November 12: Guests include James Spader, Chris Paul and Josh Johnson. Show 1353A

Friday, November 13: Guests include Post Malone and musical guest 2 Chainz. Show 1354A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

