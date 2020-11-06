Post Malone Scheduled To Appear On November 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The last of next week’s five “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes will feature an appearance by Post Malone.

Indeed, Malone will be the lead interview/segment guest on the Friday, November 13 “Tonight Show.” NBC confirmed the news to media Friday, adding that 2 Chainz will appear as the episode’s musical guest.

Next Friday’s “Tonight Show” appearance will be Post Malone’s first since September 8, 2019. That night’s episode found the music superstar accompany Jimmy on a trip to Medieval Times.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Listings follow:

Friday, November 6: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, Marc Maron and musical guest Oneohtrix Point Never. Show 1349A

Monday, November 9: Guests include Kaley Cuoco, Megan Rapinoe and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin. Show 1350A

Tuesday, November 10: Guests include Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and musical guest Gus Dapperton. Show 1351A

Wednesday, November 11: Guests include Michael Strahan, Brené Brown and musical guest Patty Smyth. Show 1352A

Thursday, November 12: Guests include James Spader, Chris Paul and Josh Johnson. Show 1353A

Friday, November 13: Guests include Post Malone and musical guest 2 Chainz. Show 1354A