New Kylie Minogue, Little Mix, Leslie Odom Jr, Spencer Crandall, Straight No Chaser Albums Make Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Home Free’s “Warmest Winter,” another newcomer, is #6.

Kylie Minogue - DISCO | Album Cover via YouTube | Darenote/BMG

Due to a presumed technical issue, the US iTunes store did not update its album or song sales charts for much of Friday.

The first update finally came Friday evening, and it confirms interest a handful of new album releases. New releases, in fact, form the entire Top 6.

As of press time at 5PM ET Friday, Kylie Minogue’s “DISCO” leads the way. Little Mix’s “Confetti” follows at #2, while Leslie Odom, Jr’s “The Christmas Album” is #3.

Spencer Crandall’s “Wilderness” and Straight No Chaser’s “Social Christmasing” follow at #4 and #5, respectively.

Home Free’s “Warmest Winter” follows at #6 on the current chart. Ariana Grande’s “Positions” breaks up the streak of new entries by holding the #7 position at press time.

Written by Brian Cantor

