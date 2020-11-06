in Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Showcases New Savage X Fenty Lingerie, Looks Fantastic In New Instagram Stories

The actress and producer offers a look at the latest from Savage x Fenty.

Sydney Sweeney - Instagram Story screenshot via @sydney_sweeney

As a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty, actress and producer Sydney Sweeney regularly supports the lingerie brand on her Instagram account. Whether in the form of grid posts or stories, Sweeney’s content routinely makes waves. At least one set of Instagram stories resulted in Sweeney becoming a top trending topic on Instagram.

At mid-day Friday, Sydney Sweeney shared another round of Savage X Fenty content. The actress offered a look at several pieces from the haul, while modeling a few of her favorites. Sweeney looks characteristically great in each piece.

As is story content, there will be no public like or view count to assess its impact. Given Sweeney’s reach and how fantastic she looks, however, there is little doubt the content is resonating with her followers.

The stories will be available at this link until Sunday afternoon.

sydney sweeney

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Run” Stars Sarah Paulson & Kiera Allen Booked For November 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”