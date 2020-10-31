Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Projected For #1 With 60-70K US Sales, 240-260K Total US Units

Early projections are in for Ariana Grande’s new album “Positions,” and they point toward another #1 debut for the Grammy-winning artist.
According to Hits Daily Double, “Positions” should sell 60-70K US copies during the October 30-November 5 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 240-260K in total activity.
As things currently stand, “Positions” should be a dominant winner for overall activity. The album should also debut as a comfortable #1 for album sales.
The album will mark Grande’s fifth #1, following in the chart-topping footsteps of “Yours Truly,” “My Everything,” “sweetener,” and “thank u, next.”
“thank u, next,” her most recent release, launched in early 2019 with 116K sales and 360K total units.
