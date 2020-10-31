in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, BTS’ “Dynamite” Stays #1 On Songs Chart

“Positions” received 48.3 million opening week video views.

The title track from Ariana Grande’s new album “Positions” enjoyed a big opening week on YouTube, cruising to #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The new video amassed 48.3 million views during the October 23-29 tracking period. The impressive count gives “positions” an 11.8 million-view margin over the week’s #2 performer (TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME”).

With views from all official/eligible uploads included, “positions” amassed 60.6 million total tracking period YouTube streams. The count slots “positions” at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

BTS keeps #1 courtesy of “Dynamite,” which received another 63.8 million streams this week (+2.7%).

