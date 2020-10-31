in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Closed Day One With Over 300 Pop Radio Plays

“34+35” will join “positions” as an official single.

Ariana Grande - positions cover | Republic

One week before releasing her new album “Positions,” Ariana Grande launched the title track as an official radio single.

The night the full album arrived, news broke that Grande would be taking a two-single approach by also promoting “34+35” to radio. Radio showed opening day excitement for the new song.

According to Mediabase, “34+35” had received 306 pop radio plays by the end of Friday. The count slots “34+35” on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the October 25-31.

It is unclear if “34+35” can retain its Top 50 position through the close of tracking, but it certainly has a chance. And if the opening day love and Grande’s impressive radio track record are any indications, “34+35” should definitely have no trouble going Top 50 – and much higher – in the coming weeks.

The aforementioned “positions” continues to soar at radio; it is #20 on the building chart and expected into remain inside the Top 20 as the chart goes final.

