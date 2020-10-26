Tomorrow x Together’s “Minisode1: Blue Hour” Reaches Top 2 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, Title Track Top 10 On Sales CHart

“Minisode1: Blue Hour,” the new release from Tomorrow x Together, is making a solid opening day statement on the US iTunes store.

As of press time at 11AM ET, the EP is #2 on the all-genre album sales chart. Only Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You” is presently selling at a faster pace.

Title track “Blue Hour” is concurrently making waves on the song sales chart. It is currently #9 on the all-genre listing.

Consisting of five tracks, the EP explores how the TXT members have been navigating the changes to their friendships – and lives in general – in a world transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The lyrics of ‘Ghosting’ have been written in part by SOOBIN and TAEHYUN, while the lyrics of ‘Wishlist’ have been worked on by YEONJUN, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI, making this EP’s teenage perspective even more personal,” adds an official press release.