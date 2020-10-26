in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Tomorrow x Together’s “Minisode1: Blue Hour” Reaches Top 2 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, Title Track Top 10 On Sales CHart

TXT makes an opening day impact on iTunes.

TXT Concept Photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment and DKC

“Minisode1: Blue Hour,” the new release from Tomorrow x Together, is making a solid opening day statement on the US iTunes store.

As of press time at 11AM ET, the EP is #2 on the all-genre album sales chart. Only Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You” is presently selling at a faster pace.

Title track “Blue Hour” is concurrently making waves on the song sales chart. It is currently #9 on the all-genre listing.

Consisting of five tracks, the EP explores how the TXT members have been navigating the changes to their friendships – and lives in general – in a world transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The lyrics of ‘Ghosting’ have been written in part by SOOBIN and TAEHYUN, while the lyrics of ‘Wishlist’ have been worked on by YEONJUN, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI, making this EP’s teenage perspective even more personal,” adds an official press release.

minisode1: blue hourtomorrow x togethertxt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By G-Eazy & Blackbear, Joji, Julia Michaels, Bea Miller Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Harry Styles Releases “Golden” Music Video As Song Officially Impacts Radio (Watch Now)