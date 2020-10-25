in Music News

Songs By G-Eazy & Blackbear, Joji, Julia Michaels, Bea Miller Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Hate The Way,” “Your Man,” “Lie Like This,” and “Feel Something” are gaining traction at pop radio.

G-Eazy & Blackbear - Hate The Way art | RCA Records

G-Eazy’s “Hate The Way (featuring blackbear),” Joji’s “Your Man,” Julia Michaels’ “Lie Like This,” and Bea Miller’s “Feel Something” continue to take flight at pop radio. The four songs officially earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 901 times during the October 18-24 tracking period (+746), “Hate The Way” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #60 last week.

Up five places, “Your Man” earns #47 this week. The Joji song received 452 tracking week spins (+117).

A nine-place rise brings “Lie Like This” to #48. The new Julia Michaels track garnered 420 tracking period plays (+242).

Credited with 368 spins (+36), “Feel Something” ascends four positions to #49.

bea millerblackbearfeel somethingg-eazyhate the wayjojijulia michaelslie like thisyour man

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat’s “Baby, I’m Jealous,” Harry Styles’ “Golden,” Madison Beer’s “Baby” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio