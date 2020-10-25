Songs By G-Eazy & Blackbear, Joji, Julia Michaels, Bea Miller Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

G-Eazy’s “Hate The Way (featuring blackbear),” Joji’s “Your Man,” Julia Michaels’ “Lie Like This,” and Bea Miller’s “Feel Something” continue to take flight at pop radio. The four songs officially earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 901 times during the October 18-24 tracking period (+746), “Hate The Way” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #60 last week.

Up five places, “Your Man” earns #47 this week. The Joji song received 452 tracking week spins (+117).

A nine-place rise brings “Lie Like This” to #48. The new Julia Michaels track garnered 420 tracking period plays (+242).

Credited with 368 spins (+36), “Feel Something” ascends four positions to #49.