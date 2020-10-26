in Music News

Harry Styles Releases “Golden” Music Video As Song Officially Impacts Radio (Watch Now)

“Golden” is the latest single from “Fine Line.”

The “Golden” campaign is officially underway.

“Golden,” the latest single from Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” album, is officially impacting the artist’s core pop and hot adult contemporary formats this week. In conjunction with the radio launch, Styles also shared an official music video for the song at noon ET Monday.

“Golden” follows “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar” as the third proper radio single from “Fine Line.” The previous singles both hit #1 at the pop and Hot AC formats and subsequently demonstrated impressive longevity. “Adore You” is also the reigning #1 song at adult contemporary.

Although the official impact is not until this week, radio programmers have already demonstrated considerable interest in “Golden.” The song debuted on this past week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

