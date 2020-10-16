Sturgill Simpson’s “Cuttin’ Grass – Volume 1” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Sturgill Simpson’s surprise bluegrass album “Cuttin’ Grass – Volume 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)” is proving resonant with music buyers.

The album reached #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart, and it remains atop the all-genre listing as of press time at 8:15PM ET.

“Cuttin’ Grass” seized the throne from Eagles’ “Live From The Forum MMXVIII,” which is now #2 on the chart. Benny The Butcher’s new “Burden Of Proof” follows at #3, ahead of the late Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers & All The Rest” (#4) and Black Thought’s new “Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel” (#5).

The balance of the Top 10 also consists of new releases: TI’s “The L.I.B.R.A.” (#6), Ninja Sex Party’s “The Prophecy” (#7), Jelly Roll’s “Self Medicated” (#8), The Struts’ “Strange Days” (#9), and Parker McCollum’s “Hollywood Gold” EP (#10).