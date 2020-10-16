SuperM Booked To Perform On October 23 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Last month, SuperM supported new album “Super One” with a performance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Next week, the supergroup will deliver a late-night performance.
SuperM will perform on the October 23 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” CBS confirmed the news, adding that the episode will also feature a chat with Jeremy Strong.
“Corden” will be in re-runs on Monday and Tuesday, before closing the week with three originals. Complete listings follow:
Monday, Oct. 19
Ken Jeong; musical performance by Alicia Keys (OAD: 9/22/20)
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Sharon Stone; musical performance by Alicia Keys (OAD: 9/23/20)
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Bill Gates; musical performance by The Head and the Heart (n)
Thursday, Oct. 22
Josh Gad; musical performance by The Score and AWOLNATION (n)
Friday, Oct. 23
Jeremy Strong; musical performance by SuperM (n)
Loading…