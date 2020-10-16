in TV News

SuperM Booked To Perform On October 23 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

SuperM will deliver the week’s final new “Corden” performance.

SuperM Press Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment & Capitol

Last month, SuperM supported new album “Super One” with a performance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Next week, the supergroup will deliver a late-night performance.

SuperM will perform on the October 23 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” CBS confirmed the news, adding that the episode will also feature a chat with Jeremy Strong.

“Corden” will be in re-runs on Monday and Tuesday, before closing the week with three originals. Complete listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 19

Ken Jeong; musical performance by Alicia Keys (OAD: 9/22/20)

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Sharon Stone; musical performance by Alicia Keys (OAD: 9/23/20)

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Bill Gates; musical performance by The Head and the Heart (n)

Thursday, Oct. 22

Josh Gad; musical performance by The Score and AWOLNATION (n)

Friday, Oct. 23

Jeremy Strong; musical performance by SuperM (n)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

