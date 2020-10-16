Eagles’ “Live From The Forum MMXVIII” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The new live album from one of the most iconic music acts of all-time currently holds #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Eagles’ “Live From The Forum MMXVIII,” that album, rocketed to #1 shortly after its release late Thursday/early Friday. It sits atop the throne as of press time at 1:30AM ET Friday morning.

The closest competition comes from another music industry icon. “Wildflowers & All The Rest,” the new Super Deluxe edition of the late artist’s “Wildflowers,” holds #2 on the all-genre chart.

Fleetwood Mac keeps the classics coming with “Greatest Hits” at #3; Benny The Butcher’s new “Burden Of Proof” is making an early impact at #4. Brothers Osborne’s “Skeletons,” one of last week’s top sellers, is #5.