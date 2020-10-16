in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Eagles’ “Live From The Forum MMXVIII” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The new live album claims #1 on the all-genre chart.

The new live album from one of the most iconic music acts of all-time currently holds #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Eagles’ “Live From The Forum MMXVIII,” that album, rocketed to #1 shortly after its release late Thursday/early Friday. It sits atop the throne as of press time at 1:30AM ET Friday morning.

The closest competition comes from another music industry icon. “Wildflowers & All The Rest,” the new Super Deluxe edition of the late artist’s “Wildflowers,” holds #2 on the all-genre chart.

Fleetwood Mac keeps the classics coming with “Greatest Hits” at #3; Benny The Butcher’s new “Burden Of Proof” is making an early impact at #4. Brothers Osborne’s “Skeletons,” one of last week’s top sellers, is #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

