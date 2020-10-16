in Music News

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Scores Solid Spotify & Apple Playlist Looks, Set For Big Opening Day Radio Airplay

The new Bieber-Benny collaboration is set to make an opening day splash.

Jacob Tremblay in Lonely | UMG

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s new “Lonely” launched at midnight, and fans are reacting favorably to the emotional new track.

The new release is also receiving ample support on key industry platforms.

“Lonely,” notably, received strong release-day streaming playlist. It presently tops Spotify’s New Music Friday and Pop Rising, while holding a solid spot on the powerful Today’s Top Hits playlist.

The song is also set to receive ample opening day airplay at mainstream radio. Some stations have already confirmed plans to play the song hourly on Friday.

With a music video starring Jacob Tremblay making immediate waves on YouTube and a rapid iTunes gain all-but-certain, “Lonely” is on track to make a big opening day splash.

