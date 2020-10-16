in TV News

Jason Derulo Talks About Relationship With Jena Frumes, Working With BTS, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Jason Derulo also takes part in a TikTok-themed dance challenge.

Jason Derulo - Interview on 10/16/20 Ellen | Screenshot | Warner Bros/ EllenTV / Michael Rozman

Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an appearance by Jason Derulo.

The entertainment star first takes part in an interview with the titular host. Topics include his romantic relationship with model and influencer Jena Frumes, his social collaborations with Will Smith, and working with BTS on the “Savage Love” remix.

As part of the BTS discussion, Derulo reflects on their first meeting. He then celebrates the fact that “Savage Love” brings together artists from around the world – Jawsh 685 from New Zealand, BTS from South Korea and Derulo from America.

Unable to avoid the tough questions, Derulo also answers an inquiry about his famous habit of singing his name at the beginning of his songs.

In addition to the interview, Derulo takes part in a TikTok-themed dance segment with tWitch.

The episode will air Friday afternoon, but video highlights are already available:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

