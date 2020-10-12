“NCT Resonance Pt 1” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

NCT released “NCT Resonance Pt. 1 – The Second Album” Monday, and it quickly and predictably rocketed up the US iTunes sales chart.

It ultimately reached #1 on the all-genre listing, and it remains #1 as of press time at 12:15PM ET Monday.

The NCT album seized the throne from Brothers Osborne’s “Skeletons,” which had ruled since early in the weekend.

“Skeletons” is now #2, ahead of Fleetwood Mac’s “Greatest Hits” at #3. The Fleetwood Mac album has been selling well since the band’s iconic “Dreams” went viral on TikTok.

With fans remembering the late Eddie Van Halen, Van Halen’s “Van Halen” and “Best Of Van Halen, Volume 1” follow at #4 and #5, respectively.