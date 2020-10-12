in Music News

Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama” Earns #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

“I Called Mama” makes a big jump to #1 this week.

Tim McGraw - I Called Mama Lyric Video Screen | McGraw Music/BMLG

Tim McGraw is back atop the country radio mountain, as his “I Called Mama” jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“I Called Mama,” which was #5 last week, seizes the throne from Lee Brice’s two-week #1 “One Of Them Girls.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “I Called Mama” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most-played song for the October 4-10 tracking period. It meanwhile took #2 for audience, as “One Of Them Girls” remained the leader in that category.

The Lee Brice song nonetheless falls to #2 on the overall chart, with Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” holding at #3. Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” follows at #4, and Matt Stell’s “Everywhere But On” rises one place to #5.

everywhere but oni called mamajameson rodgersjason aldeanlee bricematt stelltim mcgraw

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“NCT Resonance Pt 1” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Billboard Hot 100: BTS Has Top Two Songs In America, As “Savage Love” With Jawsh 685 & Jason Deulo Reaches #1, “Dynamite” Holds At #2