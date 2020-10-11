Songs By Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear, Ali Gatie & Alessia Cara, Salem Ilese, Bastille, Olivia Rox Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend,” the new single from the former’s chart-topping “Tickets To My Downfall” album, is quickly gaining traction at pop radio. The song officially earns a Top 50 position this week.

Ali Gatie’s “Welcome Back (featuring Alessia Cara),” Salem Ilese’s “mad at disney,” Bastille’s “survivin’,” and Olivia Rox’s “Shooting Star” also earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 550 times during the October 4-10 tracking period (+246), “my ex’s best friend” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #53 last week.

Up fifteen places, “Welcome Back” earns #45 with 420 spins (+234).

Credited with 405 spins (+184), “mad at disney” ascends twelve places to 46.

“Survivin'” meanwhile rises fifteen places to #47 with 402 tracking period plays (+219).

“Shooting Star,” which received 309 spins during the tracking week (+17), enjoys a four-place rise to #50.