Van Halen Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song & Album Sales Charts As Fans Remember Eddie

Van Halen recordings claim many of the top spots on iTunes.

As fans celebrate the life of guitar hero Eddie Van Halen, they are revisiting his band’s iconic discography.

The revisiting process has sent numerous Van Halen songs and albums flying up the US iTunes sales chart.

The band’s “Jump” is currently #1 on the all-genre sales chart. “Panama” follows at #3, while “You Really Got Me” and “Eruption” respectively follow at #4 and #5. “Runnin’ With The Devil” takes #6, “Hot For Teacher” earns #7, and “Jamie’s Cryin'” sits at #10.

The only non-Van Halen songs in the Top 10 are Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” at #2, AC/DC’s “Shot In The Dark” at #8, and Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” at #9.

Van Halen meanwhile claims the top seven spots on the US iTunes album sales chart: “Van Halen” at #1, “Best Of Van Halen, Volume 1” at #2, “1984” at #3, “The Best Of Both Worlds” at #4, “5150” at #5, “Van Halen II” at #6, and “Diver Down” at #7. Fleetwood Mac’s “Greatest Hits” (#8) and BLACKPINK’s “The Album” (#9) get into the mix, with Van Halen’s presence returning at #10 with “Fair Warning.”

Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday at the age of 65.

