Bebe Rexha Shows Off Sexy “Baby I’m Jealous” Look In New Backstage Instagram Video; Doja Cat Collaboration Comes Out Friday

Earlier this week, Bebe Rexha revealed that she teamed with Doja Cat for a new single entitled “Baby I’m Jealous.” The collaboration arrives this Friday.

In conjunction with the news, Rexha shared striking promo visuals for the eagerly anticipated new track. Wednesday, she released another video.

The video features Rexha rocking a red top – and looking characteristically stunning – while in the wardrobe area. The video amassed about 400,000 views in its first hour.

“Love this loookkkkk,” wrote Rexha in the caption. Based on the numerous favorable comments the posted received, she is not the only one.

Some of Rexha’s recent Instagram posts follow: