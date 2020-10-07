in Music News, Pop Culture

Bebe Rexha Shows Off Sexy “Baby I’m Jealous” Look In New Backstage Instagram Video; Doja Cat Collaboration Comes Out Friday

Bebe Rexha looks stunning in her latest Instagram post.

Screenshot via @beberexha on Instagram

Earlier this week, Bebe Rexha revealed that she teamed with Doja Cat for a new single entitled “Baby I’m Jealous.” The collaboration arrives this Friday.

In conjunction with the news, Rexha shared striking promo visuals for the eagerly anticipated new track. Wednesday, she released another video.

The video features Rexha rocking a red top – and looking characteristically stunning – while in the wardrobe area. The video amassed about 400,000 views in its first hour.

“Love this loookkkkk,” wrote Rexha in the caption. Based on the numerous favorable comments the posted received, she is not the only one.

Some of Rexha’s recent Instagram posts follow:

View this post on Instagram

#BabyImJealous in 3 days!!!!! @dojacat

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

baby i'm jealousbebe rexhadoja cat

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Van Halen Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song & Album Sales Charts As Fans Remember Eddie