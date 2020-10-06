Megan Thee Stallion & Young Thug’s “Don’t Stop” Ranks As Most Added Song At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Whether looking at the Mediabase rhythmic or urban radio add board, one will find the same song in the top spot.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Don’t Stop (featuring Young Thug),” that song, erupts as each format’s most added song. It won support from 46 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic station, while scoring playlist pickups at a whopping 73 Mediabase-monitored urban channels.

— Credited with 22 adds, Big Sean’s “Body Language (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko)” takes second place at rhythmic. Mr Eazi & Major Lazer’s “Oh My Gawd (featuring Nicki Minaj & K4m)” and BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” tie for third with 18 adds each, and KalanFrFr’s “Scoring” scores fifth place with 14 pickups.

— Busta Rhymes’ “YUUU (featuring Anderson.Paak),” a new playlist pickup for 36 stations, grabs second place on the urban add board. DDG’s “Moonwalking In Calabasas” follows in third with 29 pickups, and Cordae’s “Gifted (featuring Roddy Ricch)” takes fourth with 28 adds. DeJ Loaf’s “Star (featuring Nicole Bus & Dave East),” which landed at 19 stations, earns fifth on the urban radio add board.