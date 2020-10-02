BLACKPINK’s “The Album” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

In the epitome of an unsurprising development, BLACKPINK’s “The Album” rocketed to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart shortly after its release late Thursday night.

The eagerly anticipated LP remains #1 as of press time at 1AM ET Friday morning. Tracks from the album are also certain to make an early impact, with “Bet You Wanna (featuring Cardi B)” attracting ample interest on audio streaming platforms and “Lovesick Girls” generating a considerable amount of video views on YouTube.

Mariah Carey’s “The Rarities” follows at #2 on the chart, while Dolly Parton’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas” is #3. Powered by a passionate fan campaign, Louis Tomlinson’s “WALLS” is #4 on the chart. Corey Taylor’s “CMFT” sits in the #5 position.