Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” Remix Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Instrumental Earns #3

The new version of “Savage Love” leads the way on iTunes.

Several new releases are making noise on the US iTunes song sales chart, but none are faring better than the “Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)” remix.

Featuring BTS in addition to collaborators Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, the remix is #1 on the all-genre chart. It reached the chart’s pinnacle earlier Friday and remains atop the listing as of press time at 11:20AM ET.

An instrumental version of the remix currently occupies the #3 position; Demi Lovato’s Thursday release “Still Have Me” appears between the “Savage Love” offerings at #2.

Shawn Mendes’ new “Wonder” occupies the #4 position, and Why Don’t We’s mid-week release “Fallin'” is #5.

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” is just outside the Top 5 at #6, adding more new blood to the chart’s upper reaches.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

