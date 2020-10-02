Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” Remix Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Instrumental Earns #3

Several new releases are making noise on the US iTunes song sales chart, but none are faring better than the “Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)” remix.

Featuring BTS in addition to collaborators Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, the remix is #1 on the all-genre chart. It reached the chart’s pinnacle earlier Friday and remains atop the listing as of press time at 11:20AM ET.

An instrumental version of the remix currently occupies the #3 position; Demi Lovato’s Thursday release “Still Have Me” appears between the “Savage Love” offerings at #2.

Shawn Mendes’ new “Wonder” occupies the #4 position, and Why Don’t We’s mid-week release “Fallin'” is #5.

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” is just outside the Top 5 at #6, adding more new blood to the chart’s upper reaches.