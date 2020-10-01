in TV News

Lele Pons & Guaynaa Scheduled To Perform On October 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The “Se Te Nota” collaborators will perform on “Fallon.”

Lele Pons and Guaynaa in Se Te Nota | Video Screen | UMG

Lele Pons and Guaynaa, whose “Se Te Nota” has been attracting considerable worldwide streaming interest, will soon deliver a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the entertainers will perform together on the October 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The episode will also feature interviews with Eddie Redmayne and Guy Raz.

Who else can you expect to make “Fallon” appearances? NBC’s complete listings follow:

Thursday, October 1: Guests include Michael Che & Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest BTS. Show 1329A

Friday, October 2: Guests include Adam Sandler, Millie Bobby Brown and musical guest BTS. Show 1330A

Monday, October 5: Guests include Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish & Finneas and musical guest Billie Eilish & Finneas. Show 1331A

Tuesday, October 6: Guests include Lin-Manuel & Luis Miranda, Ruby Rose and musical guest The Highwomen. Show 1332A

Wednesday, October 7: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Matt Bomer and musical guest 070 Shake. Show 1333A

Thursday, October 8: Guests include Eddie Redmayne, Guy Raz and musical guest Lele Pons x Guaynaa. Show 1334A

