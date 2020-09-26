in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

SuperM’s “Super One” Projected For 65-70K US Album Sales, 70-80K Total US Units

“Super One” will be one of the week’s top albums.

SuperM Press Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment & Capitol

It is too early to tell whether SuperM’s “Super One” will challenge for #1 in the United States, but it will definitely be one of the week’s top albums.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to sell 65-70K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 70-80K in total first-week units.

As things currently stand, “Super One” is the frontrunner to debut at #1 for album sales. In terms of overall units, it is competing with Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” (80-90K projection), Joji’s “Nectar” (65-75K projection), and possibly Pop Smoke’s enduring “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” (no projection yet, but it should land in the same general ballpark).

SuperM, of course, has proven capable of obliterating projections in the past. Thanks to significantly stronger-than-expected direct-to-consumer activity, the group’s first mini-album crushed early projections and debuted at #1 in the US.

super onesuperm

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Addison Rae Appearance Quickly Becomes Week’s Most-Streamed “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Interview

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” Pacing For 40-45K US Sales, 80-90K Total US Units