Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” Pacing For 40-45K US Sales, 80-90K Total US Units

“Tickets To My Downfall” will be in the mix for #1.

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall | Album Cover courtesy of Interscope

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” will predictably be in the mix for #1 on this week’s US album chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on track to sell 40-45K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 80-90K in total first-week activity.

Although it will doubtfully challenge SuperM’s “Super One” for #1 in sales (said album is currently pacing for 65-70K), it is definitely in contention for #1 overall. Hits currently has “Tickets To My Downfall” leading all newcomers, but “Super One” (70-80K projection) and Joji’s “Nectar” (65-75K) are both close behind. Holdovers like Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” could also potentially play spoiler.

Still, it is clear the MGK album will be one of the week’s top performers.

