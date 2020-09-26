Justin Bieber’s “Holy,” Lady Gaga’s “911” Debut In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Anitta’s “Me Gusta” Takes #11

No video dethrones Maluma’s “Hawái” this week, but three newcomers start near the top of the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper),” the week’s top debut, enters at #2. The video, which also stars Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Destiny, received 33.1 million views during the September 18-24 tracking period.

Lady Gaga’s “911” concurrently starts at #9, courtesy of its 20 million views.

Anitta’s “Me Gusta (featuring Cardi B & Myke Towers)” just misses the Top 10, earning #11 with 19.2 million.

— The aforementioned “Hawái,” which received 34.3 million new views, keeps #1 on this week’s listing.