in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” Earns #1 Spot On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; New Releases Occupy Entire Top 10

“My Gift” is the leader as of early Saturday afternoon.

Carrie Underwood - My Gift Promo Photo by Joseph Llanes, courtesy of Capitol Nashville Publicity

New releases continue to jockey for position atop the US iTunes album sales chart.

Deftones’ “Ohms” and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” both spent time atop the listing Friday. By early Saturday, another new release led the way.

Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” soared to #1 on the all-genre chart, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of 1:15PM ET Saturday afternoon. “Tickets To My Downfall” is #2, ahead of “Ohms” at #3.

Joji’s “Nectar” and Granger Smith’s “Country Things, Volume 1,” two other new releases, respectively follow at #4 and #5.

New releases, in fact, claim the entire Top 10 on the chart. Natalie Grant’s “No Stranger” is #6, Melanie Martinez’s “After School” EP is #7, Sufjan Stevens’ “The Ascension” is #8, KB’s “His Glory Alone” is #9, and Tory Lanez’s “DAYSTAR” is #10.

Carrie Underwooddeftonesgranger smithjojimachine gun kellymelanie martinezmy giftnatalie grantsufjan stevenstory lanez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Machine Gun Kelly & Halsey’s “Forget Me Too,” MGK & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Enter Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Addison Rae Appearance Quickly Becomes Week’s Most-Streamed “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Interview