Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” Earns #1 Spot On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; New Releases Occupy Entire Top 10

New releases continue to jockey for position atop the US iTunes album sales chart.

Deftones’ “Ohms” and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” both spent time atop the listing Friday. By early Saturday, another new release led the way.

Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” soared to #1 on the all-genre chart, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of 1:15PM ET Saturday afternoon. “Tickets To My Downfall” is #2, ahead of “Ohms” at #3.

Joji’s “Nectar” and Granger Smith’s “Country Things, Volume 1,” two other new releases, respectively follow at #4 and #5.

New releases, in fact, claim the entire Top 10 on the chart. Natalie Grant’s “No Stranger” is #6, Melanie Martinez’s “After School” EP is #7, Sufjan Stevens’ “The Ascension” is #8, KB’s “His Glory Alone” is #9, and Tory Lanez’s “DAYSTAR” is #10.