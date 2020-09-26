Machine Gun Kelly & Halsey’s “Forget Me Too,” MGK & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Enter Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

In conjunction with the album release, tracks from Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” made opening day noise on Spotify.

Two collaborations from the album, in fact, claim Top 10 positions on the US Spotify chart for Friday, September 25.

Credited with 952K opening day US streams, “forget me too (featuring halsey) debuts at #8 on the chart. It is the day’s #2 new entry, trailing only Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” (#2 overall).

A strong streaming performer since its early August release, pre-release track “my ex’s best friend (featuring blackbear)” also earns a Top 10 position on the Friday chart. The collaboration earns a new peak of #9, courtesy of its 891K Friday US streams.

“forget me too” is also faring well from a sales standpoint; it occupies a Top 4 position on the US iTunes chart as of press time. “my ex’s best friend” is attracting interest at alternative radio — and is set to officially impact pop radio on October 13.