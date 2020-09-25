Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Deftones’ “Ohms” Now #2

Shortly after midnight late Thursday/early Friday, the new Deftones album “Ohms” reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

A little while later, another new release seized the throne.

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” holds the #1 position as of press time at 2:30AM ET Friday morning. “Ohms” is now #2 on the chart.

Alicia Keys’ “ALICIA,” one of last week’s big new releases, follows at #3. Fleet Foxes’ recent release “Shore” follows at #4, ahead of Joji’s new “Nectar” at #5.

Other new releases in the Top 10 include Granger Smith’s “Country Things, Volume 1” at #6 and Sylvan Esso’s “Free Love” at #10.