in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Deftones’ “Ohms” Now #2

New albums claim the top two spots on iTunes.

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall | Album Cover courtesy of Interscope

Shortly after midnight late Thursday/early Friday, the new Deftones album “Ohms” reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

A little while later, another new release seized the throne.

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” holds the #1 position as of press time at 2:30AM ET Friday morning. “Ohms” is now #2 on the chart.

Alicia Keys’ “ALICIA,” one of last week’s big new releases, follows at #3. Fleet Foxes’ recent release “Shore” follows at #4, ahead of Joji’s new “Nectar” at #5.

Other new releases in the Top 10 include Granger Smith’s “Country Things, Volume 1” at #6 and Sylvan Esso’s “Free Love” at #10.

Alicia Keysdeftonesfleet foxesgranger smithjojimachine gun kellyohmssylvan essotickets to my downfall

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Addison Rae Chats, Recreates tWitch & Derek Hough’s TikTok Video On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)