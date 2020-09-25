in Music News

“Long Way” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart As Sarahbeth Taite Celebrates 23rd Birthday

“Long Way” Is #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

Sarahbeth Taite - Long Way - Official Audio Cover, via YouTube

As she celebrates her twenty-third birthday, Sarahbeth Taite has the hottest-selling song in America.

Indeed, her brand new single “Long Way” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart Friday morning. It remains in the pinnacle position as of 10:15AM ET.

Upon learning of the news, the singer-songwriter shared a brief, teary-eyed message to her 173,000 TikTok followers.

“Long Way” seized the throne from Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper),” which is now #2 on the chart. Keith Urban’s “One Too Many (featuring P!nk)” (#3), AJR’s “Bang!” (#4), and John Rich’s “Earth To God” (#5) also appear in the Top 5.

@sarahbethtaite

WHAT IS HAPPENING?! 😭 thank you for these happy tears. Love you all so much! ##LongWay ##fyp ##countrymusic ##foryou ##tiktokartist ##country ##songwriter

♬ original sound – sarahbethtaite

