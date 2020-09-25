in TV News

Addison Rae Chats, Recreates tWitch & Derek Hough’s TikTok Video On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Addison Rae makes an appearance on the September 25 “Ellen.”

Addison Rae appears on the 9/25/20 Ellen DeGeneres Show (Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/EllenTV Publicity)

Social media sensation Addison Rae appears on Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” guest hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The appearance includes an interview, during which Addison discusses her podcast, her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, her massive TikTok success, and her role in the upcoming “She’s All That” remake.

Not simply there to chat, she also joins tWitch, fellow guest Derek Hough, and guest DJ Allison Holker Boss to recreate Derek and tWitch’s viral TikTok video.

The episode will not air until Friday afternoon, but photos from Addison Rae’s appearance follow. Videos of the TikTok segment and Addison’s interview are also available below:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

