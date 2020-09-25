Deftones’ “Ohms” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Shortly after midnight, Deftones’ “Ohms” enjoyed a brief stint at #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart. Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” quickly seized the throne, however, and remained in the pinnacle position through Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, the new Deftones album had returned to #1. It holds the top all-genre spot as of press time at 1:50PM ET.

“Tickets To My Downfall” follows at #2, ahead of Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” at #3, Joji’s “Nectar” at #4, and Granger Smith’s “Country Things, Volume 1.” Each is a brand new release.