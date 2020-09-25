in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Deftones’ “Ohms” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“Ohms” is back atop the iTunes listing.

Deftones by Tamar Levine, Press Photo courtesy of Warner Records

Shortly after midnight, Deftones’ “Ohms” enjoyed a brief stint at #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart. Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets To My Downfall” quickly seized the throne, however, and remained in the pinnacle position through Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, the new Deftones album had returned to #1. It holds the top all-genre spot as of press time at 1:50PM ET.

“Tickets To My Downfall” follows at #2, ahead of Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” at #3, Joji’s “Nectar” at #4, and Granger Smith’s “Country Things, Volume 1.” Each is a brand new release.

