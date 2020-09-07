TAEMIN’s “Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

TAEMIN’s new album “Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1” arrived Monday, and it quickly found an audience around the world.

In the United States, it soared to #1 on the all-genre iTunes sales chart.

“Never Gonna Dance Again” remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 6:50PM ET Monday. Its closest competition comes from Big Sean’s “Detroit 2.”

— “Criminal,” the focus track from the new album, is also finding traction on the US iTunes store. It occupies #57 on the all-genre songs chart as of press time.