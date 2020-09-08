in TV News

Summer Walker Scheduled To Perform On September 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Summer Walker will deliver her first “Tonight Show” performance this year.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1172 -- Pictured: Musical guest Summer Walker performs on December 9, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

For the first time in 2020, Summer Walker will perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist, who delivered her last “Fallon” performance in December 2019, will return her first 2020 performance on September 14. That night’s episode will also feature appearances by Jude Law, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle.

Who else can you expect on “The Tonight Show”? Complete listings for the next week follow:

Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Joel McHale, Big Sean and musical guest Big Sean. Show 1312A

Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Kevin Hart, Josh Charles and musical guest Chika. Show 1313A

Thursday, September 10: Guests include Miley Cyrus and musical guest Miley Cyrus. Show 1314A

Friday, September 11: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Joy Reid and musical guest The Flaming Lips. Show 1315A

Monday, September 14: Guests include Jude Law, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle and musical guest Summer Walker. Show 1316A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

