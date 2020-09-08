Summer Walker Scheduled To Perform On September 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the first time in 2020, Summer Walker will perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The artist, who delivered her last “Fallon” performance in December 2019, will return her first 2020 performance on September 14. That night’s episode will also feature appearances by Jude Law, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle.
Who else can you expect on “The Tonight Show”? Complete listings for the next week follow:
Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Joel McHale, Big Sean and musical guest Big Sean. Show 1312A
Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Kevin Hart, Josh Charles and musical guest Chika. Show 1313A
Thursday, September 10: Guests include Miley Cyrus and musical guest Miley Cyrus. Show 1314A
Friday, September 11: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Joy Reid and musical guest The Flaming Lips. Show 1315A
Monday, September 14: Guests include Jude Law, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle and musical guest Summer Walker. Show 1316A
