in Music News

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” Enters Top 5 At Alternative Radio

“Bloody Valentine” continues its climb.

Machine Gun Kelly - Bloody Valentine acoustic video screen, directed by Sam Cahill | Interscope

As anticipation builds for his new album “Tickets To My Downfall,” single “Bloody Valentine” continues its rise at alternative radio.

Played 2,196 times during the August 30-September 5 tracking period, “Bloody Valentine” rises one spot to #5 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 178.

“Bloody Valentine” is the week’s only new addition to the Top 5. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” retains the #1 spot for a third consecutive week.

The aforementioned “Tickets To My Downfall,” for which MGK just revealed the track list, launches on September 25.

bloody valentinemachine gun kelly

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Care” Becomes Beabadoobee’s First Solo Top 40 Hit At Alternative Radio