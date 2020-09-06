Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” Enters Top 5 At Alternative Radio

As anticipation builds for his new album “Tickets To My Downfall,” single “Bloody Valentine” continues its rise at alternative radio.

Played 2,196 times during the August 30-September 5 tracking period, “Bloody Valentine” rises one spot to #5 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 178.

“Bloody Valentine” is the week’s only new addition to the Top 5. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” retains the #1 spot for a third consecutive week.

The aforementioned “Tickets To My Downfall,” for which MGK just revealed the track list, launches on September 25.