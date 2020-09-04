6ix9ine’s “TattleTales” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

In the early morning hours on Friday, HARDY’s “A ROCK” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

As the day progressed, however, a different new release moved into the top spot.

6ix9ine’s “TattleTales” is that chart-topping newcomer, which remains #1 as of press time at 11AM PT Friday. “A ROCK” now appears at #2 on the chart.

Big Sean’s new “Detroit 2” occupies the #3 position. Lauren Alaina’s new “Getting Over Him” EP (#4) and Stryper’s newly released “Even The Devil Believes” (#5) complete the chart’s present Top 5.