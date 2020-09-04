Conan Gray’s “Heather” Enters Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Conan Gray’s “Heather” continues its impressive upward trajectory on Spotify, officially moving into the Top 10 on the US platform’s daily chart.

Up one place, “Heather” takes #10 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Thursday, September 3. The soaring hit received 835,660 US streams on Thursday, reflecting a gain of nearly 50,000 from Wednesday’s sum.

“Heather” concurrently improves to #13 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart, courtesy of its 2.550 million worldwide Thursday streams.

“Heather,” which is also taking flight at hot adult contemporary and pop radio, boasts over 100 million cumulative streams on the platform.