in Music News

Conan Gray’s “Heather” Enters Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

“Heather” continues its strong performance.

Conan Gray - Heather video cover, courtesy of Republic Records Publicity

Conan Gray’s “Heather” continues its impressive upward trajectory on Spotify, officially moving into the Top 10 on the US platform’s daily chart.

Up one place, “Heather” takes #10 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Thursday, September 3. The soaring hit received 835,660 US streams on Thursday, reflecting a gain of nearly 50,000 from Wednesday’s sum.

“Heather” concurrently improves to #13 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart, courtesy of its 2.550 million worldwide Thursday streams.

“Heather,” which is also taking flight at hot adult contemporary and pop radio, boasts over 100 million cumulative streams on the platform.

Conan Grayheather

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

6ix9ine’s “TattleTales” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart