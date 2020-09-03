Gracie Abrams Shares VEVO DSCVR Performance Of “Friend” (Watch Now)

The curators behind VEVO’s DSCVR program have demonstrated impeccable taste in recent months, and their talent discovery prowess continues with the latest selection.

Amid a breakthrough 2020 that has included ample critical acclaim, the release of her debut EP “minor,” a “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance, and a buzzy virtual bedroom tour, Gracie Abrams receives the DSCVR spotlight.

As part of the campaign, Abrams released an “at home” performance of “Friend,” the opening track from her EP.

Like her previous “at home” performances, the newly released video showcases Abrams’ ability to not only deliver engaging vocals but palpable emotion. She successfully sells the meaning behind every lyric, in part because she is not attempting to “sell” anything. She is simply being real and honest – qualities that made “minor” one of the year’s best pop releases and Abrams one of the genre’s most promising acts.

The video follows: