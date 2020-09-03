in Music News

Gracie Abrams Shares VEVO DSCVR Performance Of “Friend” (Watch Now)

“Friend” appears on Abrams’ recently released project “minor.”

Gracie Abrams - Friend VEVO DSCVR Video Screen

The curators behind VEVO’s DSCVR program have demonstrated impeccable taste in recent months, and their talent discovery prowess continues with the latest selection.

Amid a breakthrough 2020 that has included ample critical acclaim, the release of her debut EP “minor,” a “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance, and a buzzy virtual bedroom tour, Gracie Abrams receives the DSCVR spotlight.

As part of the campaign, Abrams released an “at home” performance of “Friend,” the opening track from her EP.

Like her previous “at home” performances, the newly released video showcases Abrams’ ability to not only deliver engaging vocals but palpable emotion. She successfully sells the meaning behind every lyric, in part because she is not attempting to “sell” anything. She is simply being real and honest – qualities that made “minor” one of the year’s best pop releases and Abrams one of the genre’s most promising acts.

The video follows:

friendgracie abrams

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Madison Pettis Named Savage X Fenty Ambassador, Shares Gorgeous Lingerie Pictures, Videos