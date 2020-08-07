Report: Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Tops Second Week Sales Projection, Remains #1 In United States

Taylor Swift’s “folklore” predictably spends a second week as America’s #1 album.

According to Hits Daily Double, “folklore” sold 33K US copies during the July 31-August 6 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 133K in total second-week consumption.

The numbers comfortably rank as the week’s best. Alanis Morissette’s “Such Pretty Forks In The Road,” the week’s #2 seller, moved 20K copies. Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon,” the consumption runner-up, shifted 96K units.

The sales figure also tops the mid-week projection of 20-25K. The consumption tally lands in the high-end of the projected 125-135K range.

With about 979K in US consumption after two weeks, “folklore” is a lock to cross the million mark in its third.

— Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The overall outcome, however, will be the same: another week at #1 for “folklore.”