Maroon 5 Scheduled To Perform On August 10 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

In re-runs for the past two weeks, CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will return with originals on Monday, August 10.
That night’s episode will feature a performance by Maroon 5.
News of the Maroon 5 performance comes as new single “Nobody’s Love” continues to fly at pop and hot adult contemporary radio. The episode will also feature an interview with Dr. Jon LaPook.
Complete “Colbert” listings follow:
Monday, August 10
CBS chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook; musical performance by Maroon 5 (n)
Tuesday, August 11
Laura Linney (n)
Wednesday, August 12
Jason Sudeikis; Journalist April Ryan (n)
Thursday, August 13
John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner (n)
Loading…