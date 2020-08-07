Lauren Daigle, Aloe Blacc, Run The World, More Scheduled To Perform On Upcoming TODAY Show Episodes

Crossover Contemporary Christian Music star Lauren Daigle will deliver a daytime television performance this coming week.

According to NBC, Daigle will perform on the August 12 edition of the daily news show. The multi-platinum artist will perform during the 10AM hour; Howie Mandel and Rabbi Steve Leder are also set for that window of the broadcast.

Other upcoming TODAY performers include Jon Pardi (August 10), Public (August 11), Aloe Blacc (August 13), Run The World (August 13), and Jimmie Allen (August 14). Complete listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

Monday, August 10

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. TODAY Food with Sandra Lee. Carolyn Durand on Finding Freedom. Shark Watch: Researchers are Looking into Why Sharks Have Disappeared at Coral Reefs Around the World.

(9-10 a.m.) Catching Up With… Phillipa Soo. Make Ahead Monday: Miso Glaze with Megan Hysaw. Coronavirus and the Classroom: What Schools Might Look Like Going Forward.

(10-11 a.m.) Adam Devine on Discovery’s Shark Week. Jon Pardi performs on TODAY. Education: The Newest Chapter: Helping parents and kids deal with the Stress and Anxiety.

Tuesday, August 11

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. TODAY Food: New World Sourdough with Bryan Ford. On the Frontlines: Nurses Speak Out.

(9-10 a.m.) Coronavirus and the Classroom: Denver Principal/Students Change Curriculum. Grit: Female Pioneer of the FBI’s “Victims Services Division” Kathryn Turman. Dining with Cal.

(10-11 a.m.). Paula Pell on Quibi’s Mapleworth. Public performs on TODAY. TODAY Food: Grilling with Rodney Scott. Education: The Newest Chapter: Homeschooling: What Parents Need To Know.

Wednesday, August 12

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Orlando Bloom on TODAY. Steals and Deals.

(9-10 a.m.) Catching Up With… Bear Grylls. Coronavirus and the Classroom: Childcare Providers & the Families Struggling. Overheard on 3rd. The Upside: Rescue Dog Saves Son’s Life.

(10-11 a.m.) Howie Mandel on TODAY. Rabbi Leder on TODAY. Lauren Daigle performs on TODAY. Education: The Newest Chapter: Attending College Now and in the Future.

Thursday, August 13

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus and the Classroom Special Event: Costs Educating. Black Businesses of America: How the Shutdown Affected Black Restaurant Owners in Harlem.

(9-10 a.m.) Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback on Netflix’s Project Power. Aloe Blacc performs on TODAY. Camp from the Couch: Camp KiwiCo. Overheard on 3rd.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY Food with Valerie Bertinelli. Education: The Newest Chapter: Back to School Trends. Alternatives to Activities You Miss… with Francisco Caceres. Run The World performs on TODAY.

Friday, August 14

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmie Allen performs on TODAY. Harry Smith on the 75th Anniversary of VJ Day.

(9-10 a.m.) Camp from the Couch: Camp Broadcast. Overheard on 3rd. Cheat Day Friday: Dog Days of Summer with Joy Bauer.

(10-11 a.m.) Jimmie Allen performs on TODAY. Donna’s Orlando Universal Resort Scavenger with Biggest Loser winner. Friday Fines: Summer Drinks.