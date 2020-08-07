in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Luke Bryan’s “Born Here Live Here Die Here” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Glass Animals Top 5

The new Luke Bryan leads the way on iTunes.

Luke Bryan - One Margarita Video Screen | Row Crop / Capitol Nashville / UMG Nashville

Luke Bryan’s eagerly anticipated new album “Born Here Live Here Die Here” launched late Thursday night.

Proving itself deserving of that “eagerly anticipated” label, the album quickly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It holds the top spot as of press time at 1AM ET.

“Born Here Live Here Die Here” seized the throne from Taylor Swift’s “folklore,” which had ruled since its release two weeks ago. That album is now #2.

Alanis Morissette’s “Such Pretty Forks In The Road,” one of last week’s top sellers, is #3 on the chart. The enduring “Hamilton” cast recording follows at #4, and Glass Animals’ new “Dreamland” is up to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

