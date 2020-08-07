Luke Bryan’s “Born Here Live Here Die Here” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Glass Animals Top 5

Luke Bryan’s eagerly anticipated new album “Born Here Live Here Die Here” launched late Thursday night.

Proving itself deserving of that “eagerly anticipated” label, the album quickly shot to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It holds the top spot as of press time at 1AM ET.

“Born Here Live Here Die Here” seized the throne from Taylor Swift’s “folklore,” which had ruled since its release two weeks ago. That album is now #2.

Alanis Morissette’s “Such Pretty Forks In The Road,” one of last week’s top sellers, is #3 on the chart. The enduring “Hamilton” cast recording follows at #4, and Glass Animals’ new “Dreamland” is up to #5.