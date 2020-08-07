in Music News, New Music

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Blasts Into Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Scores Big Spotify & Apple Playlist Looks

“WAP” is off to a hot start on digital platforms.

Cardi and Megan in WAP Video | Atlantic

In addition to generating ample buzz over its video, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is making a big splash on the audio-centric digital platforms.

As of press time at 2:25AM ET Friday morning, “WAP” is up to #4 on the US iTunes sales chart. It is by far the highest-charting Friday release.

“WAP” is also sure to post big numbers on the major streaming platforms. In addition to the massive buzz and support behind each artist, “WAP” is receiving looks on some of the top Spotify and Apple Music playlists. It is #1 on Spotify’s New Music Friday and Rap Caviar, and it holds a Top 10 position on Today’s Top Hits.

“WAP” is meanwhile #4 on Apple Music’s Today’s Hits, #1 on Hot Tracks, #1 on Rap Life, and #1 on New Music Daily.

