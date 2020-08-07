“Not Kylie” Trends On Twitter Following Premiere Of Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Video

In addition to striking looks from the principal artists, the video for Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” features numerous celebrity cameos. In the immediate wake of the premiere, the cameos seem to be generating polarizing reactions.

The reaction to a sequence involving Normani, ROSALIA, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto is generally positive. All five names are generating ample interest on social media, with ROSALIA trending on Twitter as of press time at 1AM ET Friday morning.

A mid-video appearance from Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, is definitely generating a more mixed reaction, with plenty offering criticism. The phrase “Not Kylie” is actually trending on Twitter at press time.

Some, however, were happy to see Jenner make an appearance. And, regardless of the qualitative reaction, her involvement is sure to make a quantitative impact on the video’s buzz.

Between the cameo factor, the aesthetic, and the star quality of the central artists (and those with cameos), the video is sure to generate millions of views Friday. It is embedded below.