“Not Kylie” Trends On Twitter Following Premiere Of Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Video

Kylie Jenner makes a prominent appearance in the new video.

Kylie Jenner in WAP | Atlantic

In addition to striking looks from the principal artists, the video for Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” features numerous celebrity cameos. In the immediate wake of the premiere, the cameos seem to be generating polarizing reactions.

The reaction to a sequence involving Normani, ROSALIA, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto is generally positive. All five names are generating ample interest on social media, with ROSALIA trending on Twitter as of press time at 1AM ET Friday morning.

A mid-video appearance from Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, is definitely generating a more mixed reaction, with plenty offering criticism. The phrase “Not Kylie” is actually trending on Twitter at press time.

Some, however, were happy to see Jenner make an appearance. And, regardless of the qualitative reaction, her involvement is sure to make a quantitative impact on the video’s buzz.

Between the cameo factor, the aesthetic, and the star quality of the central artists (and those with cameos), the video is sure to generate millions of views Friday. It is embedded below.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

