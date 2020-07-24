Report: The Chicks’ “Gaslighter” Wins US Album Sales Race, But Juice WRLDs’ “Legends Never Die” Remains #1 On Overall Chart

The latest US album race ends in a split-chart scenario, with The Chicks’ “Gaslighter” winning for sales but Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” retaining the overall throne.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Gaslighter” sold 75K US copies during the July 17-23 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 88K in total first-week consumption.

The sales figure convincingly ranks as the week’s best, but “Gaslighter” takes #3 for overall consumption. The aforementioned “Legends Never Die” spends a second week at #1, courtesy of its 158K units. Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon,” which generated received 136K in tracking period consumption, takes #2 overall.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The overall outcomes should nonetheless be the same — a #1 sales debut for The Chicks, and a second week at #1 overall for the late Juice WRLD.