All Songs From Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Make US iTunes Sales Chart; “August,” “Betty,” “Mad Woman,” “Invisible String,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “Dynasty” Enter Top 40

Friday morning, three tracks from Taylor Swift’s new album “folklore” rocketed into the upper reaches of the US iTunes sales chart. As of press time at 2:30PM ET Friday afternoon, “cardigan” is #2 on the chart, while “the 1” and “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” respectively follow at #3 and #5.

Although they are not selling quite as well, the balance of the album’s tracks are also on the radar. They all, in fact, appear inside the Top 100.

“August” is currently #27, while “betty” follows at #32. “Mad woman” (#34),” “invisible string” (#36), “my tears ricochet” (#38), and “the last great american dynasty” (#40) also occupy Top 40 positions.

The other tracks are charting as follows:

48) this is me trying

63) illicit affairs

65) seven

71) peace

79) mirrorball

89) epiphany

93) hoax

With both clean and explicit version of the available presently available, some songs appear twice inside the Top 100. The different “Cardigan” options, for example, are charting at #2 and #59.