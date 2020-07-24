in Music News, New Music

All Songs From Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Make US iTunes Sales Chart; “August,” “Betty,” “Mad Woman,” “Invisible String,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “Dynasty” Enter Top 40

“cardigan,” “the 1,” and “exile” are in the Top 5.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant | Promo Image courtesy of Republic Records

Friday morning, three tracks from Taylor Swift’s new album “folklore” rocketed into the upper reaches of the US iTunes sales chart. As of press time at 2:30PM ET Friday afternoon, “cardigan” is #2 on the chart, while “the 1” and “exile (featuring Bon Iver)” respectively follow at #3 and #5.

Although they are not selling quite as well, the balance of the album’s tracks are also on the radar. They all, in fact, appear inside the Top 100.

“August” is currently #27, while “betty” follows at #32. “Mad woman” (#34),” “invisible string” (#36), “my tears ricochet” (#38), and “the last great american dynasty” (#40) also occupy Top 40 positions.

The other tracks are charting as follows:

48) this is me trying
63) illicit affairs
65) seven
71) peace
79) mirrorball
89) epiphany
93) hoax

With both clean and explicit version of the available presently available, some songs appear twice inside the Top 100. The different “Cardigan” options, for example, are charting at #2 and #59.

